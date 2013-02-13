NEW YORK Feb 12 A 5-year-old affenpinscher named Banana Joe won best in show at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday.

Judge Michael Dougherty also named a 20-month-old Old English sheepdog named Swagger as the reserve best in show, or runner-up. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editiing by Daniel Trotta and Stacey Joyce)