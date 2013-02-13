UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW YORK Feb 12 A 5-year-old affenpinscher named Banana Joe won best in show at the 137th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday.
Judge Michael Dougherty also named a 20-month-old Old English sheepdog named Swagger as the reserve best in show, or runner-up. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editiing by Daniel Trotta and Stacey Joyce)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources