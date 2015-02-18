NEW YORK Feb 17 A 15-inch beagle named Miss P won the top honor at the prestigious Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Tuesday, besting more than 2,700 competitors.

Miss P, a bouncy 4-year-old, was awarded the Best In Show prize at the 139th Westminster show, the second-longest continuously running sporting event in the United States after the Kentucky Derby. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Paul Tait)