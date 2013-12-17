Dec 17 The U.S. Justice Department is preparing
to file civil fraud charges against Citigroup Inc and Bank
of America's Merrill Lynch unit over their sale of
flawed mortgage securities ahead of the financial crisis,
according to people familiar with the probes.
Civil investigators have compiled evidence that allegedly
shows that investors lost tens of billions of dollars after
purchasing securities Citigroup had marketed as safe even though
the bank had reason to believe otherwise, one person said.
An investigation into the mortgage securities marketed by
Merrill Lynch, which Bank of America agreed to acquire at the
height of the crisis in 2008, is also close to completion, two
other people said.
Probes against Royal Bank of Scotland and Credit
Suisse are also underway and progressing, according to
another two people familiar with those cases.
Representatives for all four banks declined to comment.
The U.S. banking industry, which faces a range of
mortgage-related lawsuits, has contended that many of the
alleged investor losses can be attributed to the financial
crisis, and that they should not be held liable for marketing a
variety of mortgage securities that ultimately soured.
The Justice Department has not determined the exact timing
of upcoming lawsuits, the sources said, although U.S. Attorney
General Eric Holder told Reuters earlier this month that the
department planned to bring more mortgage-related cases in early
2014, while declining to name which companies were targeted.
The probes could also lead to settlements instead of
lawsuits.
The cases stem from a government task force the Obama
administration created in early 2012 to probe the sale of shoddy
home loans repackaged for investors.
Last month, JPMorgan Chase entered a $13 billion
settlement with the Justice Department and other agencies, to
resolve charges that the bank overstated the quality of
mortgages it was selling to investors.
The Department of Justice trumpeted that settlement as a big
step toward holding banks accountable for their behavior before
the financial crisis, and authorities have dedicated dozens of
investigators to bringing similar lawsuits against other major
Wall Street firms.
A representative from the Justice Department declined to
comment.
Goldman Sachs has also disclosed it is under
investigation and that future claims from the task force could
result in a "significant increase" in the company's liabilities.
While the investigation against Citigroup is the furthest
along, disagreements about where that case might be filed could
potentially push Merrill Lynch ahead, said one person familiar
with the matter.
Lawyers at the U.S. Attorney's offices in Brooklyn and in
Colorado are both investigating Citigroup, and both want the
high-profile case to be filed in their district, this person
said. Officials are expected to meet this week to try to resolve
the dispute, the source said.
Representatives from the U.S. Attorney's offices in Colorado
and Brooklyn declined comment. A spokeswoman for the U.S.
Attorney's office in New Jersey, which is investigating Merrill
Lynch, also declined comment.
Royal Bank of Scotland is also under investigation and could
face charges as early as the first half of 2014, sources said.
The Justice Department has also recently received further
evidence, including internal communication records, regarding
the mortgage activities of Swiss bank Credit Suisse, according
to one person familiar with that case.
The source said the evidence shows Credit Suisse's mortgage
lending arm ignored red flags about its processes for signing
off on loans and pushed to increase the output of them for the
bank to bundle into securities. It is unclear how advanced that
overall investigation is.