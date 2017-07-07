By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON, July 7
top Democrat on the Senate antitrust panel, sent a letter to the
U.S. Justice Department on Friday urging that it reject any
effort by the White House to inject politics into merger
investigations.
The letter follows a New York Times report saying that White
House advisors battling television news station CNN mulled using
a government review of AT&T Inc's plans to merge with CNN
parent Time Warner Inc as leverage.
"Any political interference in antitrust enforcement is
unacceptable. Even more concerning, in this instance, is that it
appears that some advisers to the president may believe that it
is appropriate for the government to use its law enforcement
authority to alter or censor the press," Klobuchar wrote in a
letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Both the White House and Justice Department declined comment
for this story.
Klobuchar, who has herself expressed concern about the $85.4
billion megadeal, noted those concerns but added that the
Justice Department's antitrust review should focus on consumer
welfare rather than politics.
Klobuchar also asked Sessions to report to the Senate
Judiciary Committee and the antitrust subcommittee any White
House staffer or presidential adviser who had contacted the
Justice Department about the merger.
President Donald Trump has not commented publicly on the
deal since the election but during his campaign he said it was
an example of a "power structure" that was rigged against him
and "too much concentration of power in the hands of too few."
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Diane Craft)