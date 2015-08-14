Aug 14 Any day now, David Murdock, the
92-year-old owner of Dole Food Co, will find out whether his
decision to go to trial to defend the terms of his 2013 buyout
of the company was heroic or foolish.
It was certainly unusual, and could lead to one of the
biggest judgments ever in Delaware's Court of Chancery, a
leading venue for corporate disputes.
Dole faces two kinds of legal actions that have
been combined because they both allege the buyout price was too
low. A small group of hedge funds have brought a so-called
appraisal action, which is being tried alongside a shareholder
class action lawsuit.
While appraisal actions sometimes go all the way to trial,
shareholder class actions almost never do, usually ending with
quick settlements.
Increasingly, companies see the lawsuits simply as part of
the cost of corporate dealmaking.
But Murdock, a high school dropout and self-made
billionaire, is having none of that. He fought the actions all
the way through a two-week trial that began in February in
Delaware, where California-based Dole is incorporated. During
the proceeding, Murdock even took the stand to face two days of
aggressive questioning, despite his age and poor hearing.
The shareholders have not backed down either. They are led
by plaintiffs' attorney Stuart Grant, who has wrested
multimillion dollar settlements from News Corp and Goldman
Sachs, among others, in some of the few cases that have actually
generated big wins for shareholders.
In the Dole case, investors are seeking to nearly double the
$13.50 a share Murdock paid for the company, one of the world's
largest producers of fresh fruit and vegetables. If they
prevail, Dole and Murdock could have to put up as much as $1
billion -- on top of the $1.2 billion already spent on the
buyout. That possibility has prompted Moody's to warn that it
could cut Dole's already junk credit rating, just as the company
needs cash to pay for new ships and investments in plantations.
A ruling from Vice Chancellor Travis Laster is expected
imminently.
AMERICA'S OLDEST CEO
At the time of the November 2103 buyout, which shareholders
approved by a slim margin, Murdock was chairman and CEO of the
fruit importer and owned 40 percent of its stock. In court,
Grant painted Murdock - America's oldest CEO, according to
information service FactSet - as scheming to drive down the
stock price to the point where he could take the company private
on the cheap, then bullying his board to accept the deal.
Murdock has denied the allegations.
"We did a fair and honest transaction that is being made to
look now like I was a dirty skunk that did all of this
damage," he testified.
Murdock told the court he paid generously for Dole, and that
he pursued the deal not for personal gain but to combine the
food producer with a North Carolina research center he
established to unlock the secrets of nutrition and longevity.
During the trial Murdock testified about his unusual memory,
saying he could recite dozens of poems, and claimed he could
still run as fast as ever.
The appraisal action part of the case was brought by
funds affiliated with Merion Capital, Hudson Bay Capital,
Magnetar Capital and Fortress Investment Group. Together
the funds scooped up nearly 20 percent of Dole stock just before
the deal closed, with an eye to pursuing legal action. Kevin
Abrams of Wilmington-based Abrams & Bayliss is representing a
majority of the appraisal petitioners, and Grant represents some
as well.
Appraisal actions were to protect long-term investors who
had merger deals forced upon them. However, Delaware court
rulings have allowed short-term investors to seek appraisals
even if they purchased the stock after the deadline to vote on a
deal. In recent years, investors have bought stock in companies
being acquired just prior to deals closing, specifically so they
can bring appraisal actions.
The cases can bring generous settlements or judgments. And
even if the deal price is found to be fair, interest on the
stock being appraised nevertheless accrues at 5.75 percent,
generating a relatively good return whether or not the action
has merit.
In recent years appraisal cases have boomed. Hedge funds
focused on "appraisal arbitrage" have generated up to 20 percent
annual returns, often through private letters and quick
settlements that never reach the court.
Critics deride the suits as a get-rich-quick ploy by "M&A
pirates."
BATTLING THE LAWS
Dole has also taken the fight outside the courtroom,
lobbying Delaware officials to amend laws that Murdock believes
incentivize shareholder actions - even if the changes come too
late to help Dole.
In December 2013, hours after Dole signed a 15-year lease
deal with the Port of Wilmington, assuring steady revenues for
Delaware and some 850 jobs in the state, Andrew Lippstone, the
governor's general counsel, wrote to Dole's general counsel
Genevieve Kelly. According to documents obtained from an open
records request, he passed along a list of Delaware legal
experts who proposed changes to the state's corporate law.
"Happy to discuss next steps at your convenience."
Soon after that, the company began pushing for changes to
Delaware's corporate laws. Dole wanted to discourage the hedge
funds from "buying lawsuits," as the company saw it, by limiting
appraisal to long-term investors and cutting the interest
incentive.
Kelly threatened to retaliate if Dole did not get the
changes it wanted. In a September email to the governor's chief
of staff, she wrote that hedge funds pursuing appraisal "show
companies why there is a need to re-incorporate in more business
friendly states."
Kelly got more specific in an email to Reuters: "we have
communicated that Dole will incorporate elsewhere if changes are
not made."
Lawmakers have said they anticipate action next year, most
likely aimed at modifying the appraisal interest. The change
will come too late to benefit Dole, but it would likely undercut
the "appraisal arbitrage" that has attracted so many hedge
funds.
Meanwhile, Murdock is optimistic he will prevail in court.
"I've been in a lot of fights," he testified during the case.
"You'd be the first one I ever lost, if I lose."
(Reporting By Tom Hals; Editing by Amy Stevens and Sue Horton)