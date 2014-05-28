By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK May 28 Nearly two dozen Dominican
Republican citizens were charged in an extortion scheme
targeting U.S. residents who they believed had unlawfully
purchased prescription medication via call centers in that
Caribbean nation, U.S. officials said on Wednesday.
The defendants generated roughly $880,000 in profits by
posing as agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency who
imposed fines on the drug purchasers, DEA Administrator Michele
Leonhart and U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said.
"These alleged criminals not only bilked thousands of
dollars from unsuspecting Americans but they also called into
question the integrity and honor of the DEA and all law
enforcement," Leonhart said.
Those charged with the extortion plan are accused of
obtaining lists of people in the U.S. who had purchased
medication through call centers and websites run out of the
Dominican Republic.
Then, they are suspected of calling the purchasers, telling
them they were under investigation for illegally buying
medication and demanding a fee in exchange for avoiding jail
time, the statement said.
It was not immediately clear how many people were targeted
in the suspected scheme, launched in 2008 at the latest, but the
DEA said it had received about 6,500 reports of extortion
attempts, between June 2010 and January 2013, tied to the
defendants and others running similar operations.
Authorities in the Dominican Republic have arrested 17 of
the 21 people accused in connection with scheme. Four of the
defendants charged remain at-large.
Those arrested are awaiting extradition to the United
States.
