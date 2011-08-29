BRIEF-CBOE Holdings Inc's Q4 revenue rose 5 pct to $163.2 mln
* CBOE Holdings reports fourth-quarter 2016 financial results
WASHINGTON Aug 29 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Monday said initial reviews of Dominion Resources Inc's (D.N) North Anna plant indicate that it may have exceeded the ground motion for which it was designed during last week's historic East Coast earthquake.
The NRC said it is sending an additional inspection team to the Virginia plant and that it will "continue to carefully evaluate information to determine if additional actions may be necessary." (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)
* CBOE Holdings reports fourth-quarter 2016 financial results
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazil's government said on Monday it was raising income limits for a subsidized mortgage program in an effort to spur the country's struggling construction industry and spark a long-awaited recovery from the worst economic recession on record.
NEW YORK, Feb 6 U.S. stocks fell on Monday, led lower by the energy sector as oil prices dropped, while investors awaited the next run of major earnings reports and sought further clarity on President Donald Trump's economic policies.