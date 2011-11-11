* North Anna plant hit by 5.8-magnitude quake in Aug

* NRC says satisfied that plant can restart safely

* Dominion says restart under way (Adds details from Dominion)

WASHINGTON, Nov 11 The U.S. nuclear regulator on Friday approved the restart of the Virginia plant rocked by summer's historic East Coast earthquake.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said that after careful analysis it had determined it was safe to resume operations at Dominion's ( D.N ) 1,806-megawatt North Anna plant.

With the green light, Dominion said it had begun the restart process for one of its reactors. Once that reactor is online, the company said it would begin restarting the second reactor at the plant.

It is expected to take about 10 days to get both units to 100 percent power.

The two reactors have been shut since a 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck 11 miles (17.5 km) from the plant in August.

The quake marked the first time an operating U.S. nuclear plant experienced a tremor that exceeded its design parameters.

The North Anna shutdown also took place in the shadow of the disaster that roiled Japan when an earthquake and tsunami damaged the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in March, causing reactor fuel meltdowns and radiation releases.

After the East Coast earthquake, the NRC sent special inspection teams to help evaluate whether the North Anna reactors had sustained any functional damage and required that Dominion provide information about the safety of the plant.

"We're satisfied the plant meets our requirements to restart safely, and we'll monitor Dominion's ongoing tests and inspections during startup of both reactors," said Eric Leeds, director of the NRC's Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation. (Additional reporting by Scott Disavino in New York; editing by Bob Burgdorfer and Dale Hudson)