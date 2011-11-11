* North Anna plant hit by 5.8-magnitude quake in Aug
* NRC says satisfied that plant can restart safely
* Dominion says restart under way
WASHINGTON, Nov 11 The U.S. nuclear regulator
on Friday approved the restart of the Virginia plant rocked by
summer's historic East Coast earthquake.
The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said that after careful
analysis it had determined it was safe to resume operations at
Dominion's (D.N) 1,806-megawatt North Anna plant.
With the green light, Dominion said it had begun the
restart process for one of its reactors. Once that reactor is
online, the company said it would begin restarting the second
reactor at the plant.
It is expected to take about 10 days to get both units to
100 percent power.
The two reactors have been shut since a 5.8-magnitude
earthquake struck 11 miles (17.5 km) from the plant in August.
The quake marked the first time an operating U.S. nuclear
plant experienced a tremor that exceeded its design
parameters.
The North Anna shutdown also took place in the shadow of
the disaster that roiled Japan when an earthquake and tsunami
damaged the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in March,
causing reactor fuel meltdowns and radiation releases.
After the East Coast earthquake, the NRC sent special
inspection teams to help evaluate whether the North Anna
reactors had sustained any functional damage and required that
Dominion provide information about the safety of the plant.
"We're satisfied the plant meets our requirements to
restart safely, and we'll monitor Dominion's ongoing tests and
inspections during startup of both reactors," said Eric Leeds,
director of the NRC's Office of Nuclear Reactor Regulation.
