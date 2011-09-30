* Dominion will have to respond to NRC's questions

* The NRC will conduct more inspections at plant

By Ayesha Rascoe

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 The U.S. nuclear regulator said on Friday it has sent a letter to Dominion Resources (D.N) laying out the requirements for the restart of the company's quake-rattled North Anna nuclear plant.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission said Dominion will have to submit paperwork responding to the commission's questions about the safety of restarting the plant.

Reactors at the North Anna station in Virginia have been shut down since a 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook the east coast of the United States in late August. It was the first time an operating U.S. nuclear plant experienced an earthquake that exceeded its design parameters, meaning the ground motion from the quake was stronger than the plant was built to withstand.

"The NRC's directive will remain in effect until the NRC is satisfied Dominion has demonstrated the plant is safe to operate," the commission said in a statement.

The NRC said it will conduct additional on-site inspections to make sure Dominion has taken adequate steps to respond to the commission's concerns.

Results from a special NRC inspection team will be presented at a public meeting in Mineral, Virginia on Monday. A final inspection report will be released later in October. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Andrea Evans)