WASHINGTON Nov 11 The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Friday said it has approved the restart of Dominion's (D.N) quake-hit North Anna nuclear plant.

The two reactors at the North Anna plant, located in Louisa, Virginia, have been shut down since a 5.8 magnitude earthquake occurred 11 miles from the plant in August. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)