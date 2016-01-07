NEW YORK Jan 7 The last time the Dow Jones
Industrial Average had such a miserable start to a year,
traders were likely heading to the New York Stock Exchange at 10
Broad Street in a horse-drawn buggy.
The 5.2 percent drop in the Dow in the first four days of
2016 was its worst such beginning since at least 1896, according
to financial data provider FactSet Research.
That was about four years before the zeppelin made its first
aerial voyage, seven years before the Wright brothers made their
first flight at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, and 12 years before
the debut of Ford Motor Co's Model T car.
Groundbreaking on the New York City subway system did not
begin until 1900, and the opening of the first subway line did
not take place for another four years.
The demolition of the New York Stock Exchange at 10 Broad
Street began in May 1901, and the new exchange opened at 18
Broad Street in 1903. It did not open at its current address -
11 Wall Street - until 1922.
The 30-component Dow index as it is currently structured did
not make its debut until 1928. Instead, it had only 12
components that reflected the industrial landscape of the time,
including National Lead, Pacific Mail Steamship and Tennessee
Coal & Iron.
There is, however, one common element in the index between
then and now: General Electric.
