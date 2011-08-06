BRIEF-MTV's Mina Lefevre to join Facebook as head of originals development- Facebook post
* Mina Lefevre to join Facebook as head of originals development from MTV - Facebook post Source text : http://bit.ly/2kosLoZ
NEW YORK Aug 5 The United States lost its top-notch AAA credit rating from Standard & Poor's on Friday, in a dramatic reversal of fortune for the world's largest economy.
S&P cut the long-term U.S. credit rating by one notch to AA-plus on concerns about growing budget deficits.
U.S. Treasuries, once undisputedly seen as the safest investment in the world, are now rated lower than bonds issued by countries such as the UK, Germany, France or Canada.
The outlook on the new U.S. credit rating is negative, S&P said in a statement, a sign that another downgrade is possible in the next 12 to 18 months. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Jan Paschal)
* Teck Resources- Suncor provided an update regarding its recently completed review of schedule, project costs and throughput
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices stabilised on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remained under pressure.