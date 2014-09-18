(Removes incorrect reference to paid fan pages in paragraph 10
and corrects attribution in 2nd paragraph)
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 17 San Francisco drag queens
and a city lawmaker met with Facebook on Wednesday demanding the
site change its policy banning users from using aliases online,
but said they were rebuffed.
Facebook, the world's largest social media network, has
cracked down on users with fake names. A company spokesman said
it had locked scores of accounts in recent weeks, including
hundreds owned by lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.
San Francisco Board of Supervisors member David Campos and
crossdressers from around the city said after the Wednesday
meeting that the rule, which requires users to go by their legal
names, endangers drag queen performers.
"If we're going to work together on this, we want
acknowledgement that this policy is misguided," Campos said at
the news conference, flanked by a bevy of crossdressers.
Drag queen performers, or men who dress in flamboyant female
clothing for nightclub shows, usually use a stage name that has
no relation to their real name.
Performers have said using their stage names on social media
protects them from possible retribution from other employers,
family members and stalkers. In addition, many see their stage
name as an integral part of their identity.
"I have been Heklina for 20 years, and I have Facebook
telling me Heklina does not exist. So they're basically wiping
you out of existence," a performer who goes by the name Heklina
at the conference.
Facebook said it would give users two weeks to adjust their
profiles to display their real name or convert their personal
pages into a fan page that allows for the use of nicknames.
Campos and members of the community said the brief reprieve
wasn't enough and they would continue pushing Facebook to change
the standard.
"This is San Francisco. You're dealing with a bunch of drag
queens," said Sister Roma of the activist group the Sisters of
Perpetual Indulgence at the news conference. "Throwing together
a rally and a demonstration is second nature to us."
Following Wednesday's meeting, the social media giant said
it would temporarily reinstate "several hundred" deactivated
profiles, but it would not change its real name policy.
"We had a good discussion with the group about their
perspectives on our real name standard, and we stressed how the
standard helps prevent bad behavior, while creating a safer and
more accountable environment," the statement said.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Tom Heneghan)