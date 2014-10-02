Oct 2 Facebook Inc said it would change
its policy requiring users to go by their real names on the
social network, following outrage over the locking of hundreds
of accounts, including a number belonging to drag queens using
their stage names.
Facebook's product chief, Christopher Cox, apologized in a
post on Wednesday and said the affected users could go back to
using their aliases. (on.fb.me/10lE5I1)
The world's largest social media network had locked scores
of accounts in recent weeks, including hundreds belonging to
lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.
"The spirit of our policy is that everyone on Facebook uses
the authentic name they use in real life. For Sister Roma,
that's Sister Roma. For Lil Miss Hot Mess, that's Lil Miss Hot
Mess," Cox wrote, denying that the company's policy required
users to go by their legal names.
San Francisco drag queens and a city lawmaker met with
Facebook representatives in September to demand that the site
change its policy of banning users from going by aliases online.
Drag queen performers, or men who dress in flamboyant female
clothing for nightclub shows, usually use stage names that have
no relation to their real names.
Performers say using their stage names on social media
protects them from possible retribution from other employers,
family members and stalkers. Many see their stage name as an
integral part of their identity.
Facebook had said earlier that it would give users two weeks
to adjust their profiles to display their real name or convert
their personal pages into fan pages that allow the use of
nicknames.
The debate over the future of online anonymity is roiling
tech circles, with the outcome bearing profound implications for
Internet use around the world.
Facebook encourages internet users to log on and carry out
their digital lives with their offline identities.
But digital rights and privacy activists have questioned the
company's motives, saying the push to get people to use their
real identities online helps Facebook track user behavior and
tap personal data so it can send targeted advertisements.
In July, Google removed restrictions on use of aliases on
its Google+ social network, bowing to demands from users for
privacy. (bit.ly/1mSGEc2)
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings)