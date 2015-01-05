NEW YORK Jan 4 Hollywood movie studio DreamWorks Animation has appointed new co-presidents of feature animation while its chief creative officer is stepping down, the company announced on Sunday.

Bonnie Arnold and Mireille Soria, who have both served as lead producers on DreamWorks franchises, will oversee production for the company's new theatrical releases as co-presidents of feature animation, the company said in a press release.

Chief Creative Officer Bill Damaschke is stepping down, the release said.

Arnold was the lead producer on the studio's How to Train Your Dragon films, while Soria was the lead on its Madagascar franchise. DreamWorks said the two have produced a total of eight films that have grossed more than $3.5 billion.

