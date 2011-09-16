* Michael Bromwich to temporarily head safety agency

* Offshore drilling regulator to officially split in Oct

* Agency overhaul in response to BP oil spill

By Ayesha Rascoe

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The head of the U.S. offshore drilling regulator will remain at the U.S. Interior Department after his division is split into two separate agencies, the department said on Friday.

Michael Bromwich, who was brought in to lead the department's overhaul of offshore drilling oversight, will temporarily lead the newly formed Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Bromwich will head this agency until a permanent replacement is found, the department said. There had been some speculation that Bromwich would leave the department when the reorganization was completed.

"Director Bromwich is a top-flight manager with a track record of solving problems and implementing reform," Interior Secretary Ken Salazar said in a statement.

Bromwich, a former inspector general for the U.S. Justice Department, was appointed by the Obama administration about two months after the start of last year's massive BP (BP.L) oil spill.

In response to the drilling disaster, Bromwich was tasked with reforming the scandal-ridden agency then know as the Minerals Management Service and guiding the creation of three new branches that would separate the agency's competing missions.

After the official split of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) in October, the safety agency will enforce safety and environmental regulations, overseeing areas such as permitting and rig inspections.

BOEM will then be responsible for overseeing the leasing of areas of oil and gas development, as well as environmental reviews.

The department said Friday that Tommy Beaudreau, a former partner at the law firm Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP, had been chosen to head BOEM.

Interior had already spun off the agency's offshore revenue collection responsibilities, moving the Office of Natural Resources Revenue to another division of the department last October. (Editing by Andrea Evans)