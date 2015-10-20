WASHINGTON Oct 20 The U.S. Department of
Interior said on Tuesday it was responding to a report of one
death on a drill ship called the Pacific Santa Ana in the Gulf
of Mexico, off Louisiana.
The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said the
rig had begun drilling for Chevron. Work on the rig has
been shut down, according to its operator, the agency said.
"There were no other injuries reported and personnel remain
on the drill ship," BSEE said. There was no reported pollution.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chris Reese)