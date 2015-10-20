WASHINGTON Oct 20 The U.S. Department of Interior said on Tuesday it was responding to a report of one death on a drill ship called the Pacific Santa Ana in the Gulf of Mexico, off Louisiana.

The Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said the rig had begun drilling for Chevron. Work on the rig has been shut down, according to its operator, the agency said.

"There were no other injuries reported and personnel remain on the drill ship," BSEE said. There was no reported pollution. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chris Reese)