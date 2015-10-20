(Adds Chevron statement, details)
WASHINGTON Oct 20 A crew member on a Gulf of
Mexico oil rig contracted by Chevron Corp was killed in
an accident, the company said on Tuesday.
"The cause of the incident is being investigated," Chevron
said in a statement. It said the death occurred while the rig,
called the Pacific Santa Ana, was operating in waters off
Louisiana.
Chevron contracted the rig from Pacific Drilling, a company
that also supplied the crew.
The U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said
work on the rig was shut down and that the agency and the Coast
Guard had begun an investigation.
"There were no other injuries reported and personnel remain
on the drill ship," BSEE said. There was no reported pollution.
Pacific Drilling did not immediately return questions about
the incident.
