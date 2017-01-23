(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Jan 23 The number of rigs drilling for
oil and gas in the United States has recorded the largest
one-week increase for over five years, confirming a rapid upturn
is now underway.
The number of active oil and gas rigs jumped by 35 to 694
last week, according to oilfield services company Baker Hughes
Some of the increase may have been due to catch-up effects
since the rig count unexpectedly declined by six the previous
week. The average across the two weeks was in line with the
recent trend.
But there is no denying a rapid and sustained upturn is now
underway which could pose challenges for the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries and for shale drillers themselves.
The total number of rigs drilling for oil and gas has risen
by 290, or more than 70 percent, from its cyclical low point at
The number of rigs targeting oil-bearing formations has rise
by 235, or nearly 75 percent, from the cycle low at end-May.
Rigs targeting primarily gas-bearing formations have also
rebounded by 61, or 75 percent, from a own low in late August.
The number of rigs drilling for oil has risen year-on-year
for the first time since January 2015, while the number of gas
rigs is up year-on-year for the first time since February 2011
The rising rig count should ensure U.S. oil and gas
production starts to increase again in 2017 ("U.S. oil and gas
industry has turned the corner", Reuters, Jan. 17 ).
The production increase is likely to be even greater than
the raw rig count suggests because drillers have become
increasingly efficient.
Rigs are boring faster than before and drilling longer
horizontal sections to recover more oil and gas from each well.
Massive fracturing operations employing more water, more
sand and more horsepower for pressure pumping are boosting
initial production and ultimate recovery rates.
But the increase in output threatens to snuff out the rise
in oil and gas prices which caused the drilling rebound in the
first place.
LAZARUS
U.S. shale producers will be adding extra barrels at the
same time when OPEC and non-OPEC countries are reducing their
own output in an attempt to drain excess inventories.
The threat from shale is one reason senior OPEC and non-OPEC
policymakers want to keep their options open about whether the
extend the current six-month production cutting deal.
Like the biblical story of Lazarus, who was raised from the
dead, OPEC and non-OPEC oil exporters have helped bring the
moribund U.S. shale sector back to life.
The U.S. shale sector showed tentative signs of recovering
even before OPEC announced its production deal thanks to a big
improvement in efficiency and cost reduction efforts.
But the surge in oil prices as a result of the OPEC and
non-OPEC production cuts has given shale drillers more
confidence and more cash flow.
U.S. domestic gas prices have also been rising fairly
consistently since the first quarter of 2016 which has
encouraged producers to add more rigs.
In pushing for OPEC and non-OPEC production cuts, Saudi
Arabia gambled that the cuts could drain excess inventories
before shale production ramps up and starts adding extra barrels
to the global supply picture.
Saudi policymakers have also gambled a limited rise in
prices will only cause a limited resurgence in shale output and
this can be absorbed by the market thanks to demand growth.
If U.S. shale production shows signs of growing too rapidly,
the current OPEC and non-OPEC deals are unlikely to be extended.
Saudi Arabia and other major oil exporters will likely
revert to a strategy of defending market share by increasing
their own production.
In the U.S. gas market, too, the sustained increase in
drilling will stem the decline in production and arrest the
rapid drawdown in gas stocks evident in 2016.
And the big increase in oil drilling will also add to the
supply of gas since most oil wells will also produce some
associated or casinghead gas.
The number of active rigs seems set to increase even further
in the next few months as shale producers shift from a focus on
conserving cash to growing output.
Shale producers are planning a big increase in their
drilling budgets for 2017, according to an analysis of capital
plans published by the Wall Street Journal ("U.S. oil producers
ramp up spending", WSJ, Jan. 20).
But therein lies the risk for U.S. shale producers because
if oil and gas output rises too fast it will send prices
tumbling lower again.
The shale industry's shorter development cycles should
enable it to add and reduce output more quickly than
conventional fields.
Shale oil and gas producers have promised to maintain a more
disciplined approach to production and focus on increasing
profits rather than growing volumes.
But there will still be lags between prices, drilling and
production, which will ensure lots of short-term price cycling
("Volatility and its various meanings in the oil market",
Reuters, Jan. 18 ).
