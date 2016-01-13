(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Jan 13 Oil and gas production was one of
the fastest-growing industries in the United States between 2009
and 2014 according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis
(BEA).
Oil production increased by more than 60 percent while
natural gas production was up by more than 25 percent thanks to
the shale revolution.
What is less well-known is that oil and gas production is
also very energy intensive and the drilling boom contributed
significantly to fuel consumption, especially diesel.
Now the drilling boom is over, lower fuel demand from oil
and gas producers helps explain why diesel consumption in the
United States has been unusually weak over the last 12 months.
Fuel consumption by oil and gas producers themselves is an
example of what is known in control systems theory as positive
feedback.
The more oil and gas the drillers produced, the more fuel
they and their suppliers consumed, creating even more demand,
and stimulating even more production.
Systems characterised by positive feedback tend to be prone
to instability and boom-bust cycles. In the oil and gas sector,
positive feedback contributes to the instability of supply,
demand and prices.
Fuel consumption by oil and gas producers and their
suppliers is not the only example of destabilising positive
feedback in oil and gas markets, and may not even be the most
important.
Oil and gas lending and the state of the economy are also
subject to positive feedback effects which destabilise oil and
gas markets.
But the fuel requirements of oil and gas production are
significant enough that they are having a noticeable impact on
consumption and prices, especially for diesel.
INPUT-OUTPUT ACCOUNTS
In 2014, oil and gas producers required around 10 cents
worth of oil and gas production to produce $1 of oil and gas
output, according to the BEA ("Commodity-by-industry direct
requirements" 2014).
Drilling rigs and hydraulic fracturing pumps mostly employ
high-horsepower diesel-electric engines that run 24 hours per
day consuming enormous quantities of diesel.
Most of the heating, lighting and other services at remote
well sites are also provided by diesel-electric generators.
Fuel consumption is one of the largest operating costs for
oil and gas drilling firms, especially when diesel prices are
high.
In addition to all this direct demand for oil and gas
created by the drilling industry, there is also the indirect
demand created by all the other products used by the drilling
industry.
For example, fracturing requires sand, which is quarried
using trucks and other heavy equipment that run on diesel.
Drilling requires steel drill pipes, which must be produced
at steel plants that themselves use diesel and natural gas.
The raw materials for drilling and fracturing arrive at the
well site by road and rail on trucks and trains that consume
diesel fuel.
Once oil and gas has been produced, it is carried away in
trucks, railroad tank cars and pipelines that consume even more
diesel and natural gas.
The quarries, steel mills, trucking firms, railroads and
pipelines which supply the oil and gas industry all have their
own suppliers, which in turn consume diesel, gasoline, natural
gas and other petroleum-based fuels.
Oil and gas production therefore has a powerful multiplier
effect on both economic activity and fuel consumption.
Producing $1 worth of oil and gas required $1.58 of gross
output by all domestic industries in 2014, according to the BEA
("Commodity-by-commodity total requirements" 2014).
Once all the direct and indirect effects are taken into
account, U.S. oil and gas producers stimulated $1.12 worth of
oil and gas demand for every $1 that they produced in 2014.
Both the direct requirements and total requirements created
by drillers themselves are contained in input-output accounts
published on the BEA's website (here).
During the boom, oil and gas drillers created enormous extra
demand for raw materials, transport and workers, all of which in
turn stimulated more oil and gas demand. Now the process has
gone into reverse, worsening the slump.
