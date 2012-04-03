* Automating process will cut review to 60 days-officials

* Program will be ready in early 2013

* US also to electronically track lease sales

April 3 The Obama administration announced on Tuesday plans to slash by up to 80 percent the time it takes to review applications for oil and gas drilling permits on land.

A new automated processing system for drilling applications would reduce the review time and allow applicants to more quickly correct problems with or information missing from permit applications, U.S. officials told reporters.

"This is an example of our effort to try to move forward with an agenda that is the president's "all of the above" energy agenda...specifically, to make oil and gas permitting and production on public lands a reality," Interior Secretary Ken Salazar said.

He said the automated permit application process, which is expected to be in place in early 2013, would be similar to a program already in place for offshore drilling permits.

The announcement came at the end of a two-day trip to North Dakota in which Salazar toured oil and gas development sites and met leaders at Fort Berthold Indian Reservation to discuss energy production on federal tribal lands.

Salazar has been stumping for President Barack Obama's re-election campaign in recent weeks, advocating the White House's "all of the above" energy strategy to increase domestic production and reduce dependence on foreign oil.

North Dakota and its Bakken Shale have become part of what Salazar called "ground zero" for domestic energy production, as new drilling techniques allow companies to extract oil and natural gas from rock formations.

The boom has led to something of a domestic energy renaissance. But as U.S. gasoline prices rise dramatically, Republicans in Congress and in the race for the nomination to challenge President Obama have argued that his administration has not opened enough public lands for exploration and drilling.

Critics also have said the process to obtain drilling permits takes too long - rightly, in some cases, said Bob Abbey, director of the Bureau of Land Management. He said automating the onshore permit application process could cut the application review period from 298 days to about 60 days.

The department also will establish by the end of 2012 a national lease sales system to electronically track the entire federal leasing process, he said.

"The president has made it clear to us that he wants us to continue to produce more oil and natural gas here at home," Abbey said.

"And while this alone is not a solution to high gasoline prices, it will help reduce reliance on foreign oil and our vulnerability to the up-and-down swings of the international market."

Western Energy Alliance, which represents oil and gas producers, praised the announcement in a statement on Tuesday. The group said the move would reduce oil and gas companies' uncertainty about drilling applications by simplifying the permitting process and making lease sales data more transparent. (Reporting By Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)