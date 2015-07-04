(Corrects to SodaStream's revenues in paragraph 10, corrects spelling of SodaStream throughout)

By Anjali Athavaley

NEW YORK, July 2 Keurig Green Mountain Inc's thrust into the home-brewed cold beverage market, once seen as a potential game changer for the single-serve coffee machine maker, faces increased skepticism from investors worried in part about waning consumer enthusiasm for soft drinks.

Keurig Kold, which will make everything from craft sodas to iced teas, is expected to launch in the fall, entering a space dominated by home-brewed cold drinks market leader SodaStream International Ltd.

Keurig has heralded the new machine as giving it access to a $50 billion market for cold beverages in the U.S., five times the size of the hot drink market.

But Keurig's partnerships with Coca-Cola Co and Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc on branded pods highlight a risk for the machine: that it will be associated with carbonated soft drinks, the sugary beverages whose volumes have been declining in the U.S. for about a decade.

"I'm the type of investor who would like to see it work first," said Ian Shaffer, portfolio manager and CEO of Galliant Capital, an investment firm based in Montreal that owned shares in Keurig but sold them after Coke increased its stake in the company to 16 percent last year. "Before I start buying into something that looks exciting, I need to see how the numbers pan out."

SodaStream, the once fast-growing Israeli company whose investors have been watching the Keurig machine's introduction with trepidation, has seen its own shares fall 35 percent over the past year in a sign of the wider challenges in the space.

While SodaStream, whose device carbonates drinks using a C02 canister, just completed a limited test of some of PepsiCo Inc's brands, the company says it is mainly focusing on marketing its devices as a way to make seltzer instead of soda.

SHAKY FOOTING

"The earth has shifted, and now we are adopting," Chief Executive Daniel Birnbaum told Reuters. "We're focusing on what the consumer really wants. The consumer wants water. They want a healthy beverage."

SodaStream's revenues are forecast to fall to $436 million this year from $512 million in 2014, according to analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

That trend leaves Keurig on potentially shaky footing and adds to growing doubts about the machine. Keurig has seen its shares fall nearly 30 percent since mid-May, when it revealed a slower rollout and higher price range -- $299 to $369 per unit -- than investors were expecting.

That has also fueled worries that consumers already lukewarm on soft drinks will see little upside in buying a machine to home brew them, instead of just buying them ready-made.

"It may not take up as much fridge space (as store-bought soft-drinks), but it does take up counter space," said Ali Dibadj, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein. "I don't know what benefit you're getting."

Keurig Chief Executive Brian Kelley said at an investor presentation in May that he expects Kold to turn homes into "exciting beverage centers, where consumers can experience a number of beverages they otherwise wouldn't get to try."

The company declined to comment further on skepticism from analysts and investors.

According to Thomson Reuters data, Keurig had a short interest ratio of 7 percent as of June 15. That compares with 1.9 percent for the broader consumer staples sector, suggesting a greater number of bets on Keurig's shares falling than the rest of the industry.

If its soft drink company ties are a mixed blessing for Keurig, it offers potential benefits for partners Coke and Dr. Pepper, said Stephen Powers, an analyst at UBS.

As the soft drink companies seek new avenues for growth, Keurig's machine will allow them to test-drive new brands and flavors without distributing them through a network of bottlers. They could also expand their e-commerce presence through online sales of the flavor pods.

Additionally, the machine allows Coke to have a presence in a nascent market without investing in the technology first hand.

"How big will it be? I don't know," said Sandy Douglas, Coke's president of North America, of the market for Kold. "But we will be in the front seat learning as opposed to sitting around watching it and wishing we could be." (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Christian Plumb and Frances Kerry)