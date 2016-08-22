WASHINGTON Aug 22 U.S. drivers logged a record 1.58 trillion miles in the first six months of 2016, up 3.3 percent over the same period in 2015, the Transportation Department said Monday.

Low U.S. fuel prices, more fuel-efficient vehicles and declining unemployment rates are among the factors boosting U.S. driving, experts have said. The previous record for the first half of the year was 1.54 trillion miles driven last year. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)