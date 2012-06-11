WASHINGTON, June 11 An unarmed U.S. Navy drone
aircraft crashed on Monday during a test flight in Maryland,
plummeting into a marsh area around the Chesapeake Bay without
injuring anyone or causing property damage, the Navy said.
The cause of the crash of the unmanned spy plane was under
investigation, a Navy spokesman said. The incident took place
near Bloodsworth Island, about 70 miles southeast of Washington
DC, at around noon.
The drone that crashed was one of the Navy's Broad Area
Maritime Surveillance-Demonstrators (BAMS-D), which is the
Navy's variant of the Global Hawk high altitude surveillance
plane manufactured by Northrop Grumman Corp.
A U.S. Coast Guard patrol boat is enforcing a 500-yard
safety zone around the crash site, a Coast Guard spokesman said.
