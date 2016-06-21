WASHINGTON, June 21 The Obama administration is unveiling new rules Tuesday that will allow for low-level drone flights, but only within sight of an operator and not over people, officials confirmed to Reuters.

"We are in the early days of an aviation revolution that will change the way we do business, keep people safe, and gather information about our world," President Barack Obama said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

Drones under the regulation must weigh less than 55 pounds, but deliveries from companies like Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc will not be allowed immediately until separate rules overseeing them are written, Bloomberg reported. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)