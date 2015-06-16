WASHINGTON, June 16 Amazon.com, seeking to bolster its efforts to deliver products via drone, said on Tuesday that states and local communities should not be allowed to regulate drone operations authorized by federal aviation regulators.

"Uniform federal rules must apply," Paul Misener, the e-commerce retailer's vice president for global public policy, said in written testimony released by a U.S. House of Representatives oversight committee ahead of a Wednesday hearing. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chris Reese)