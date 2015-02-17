(Adds further details)
By Andrea Shalal and Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Feb 17 The U.S. government on
Tuesday established a policy for exports of military and
commercial drones, including armed ones, and plans to work with
other countries to shape global standards for the use of the
controversial weapons systems.
The State Department said it would allow exports of lethal
U.S. military drones under strict conditions, including that
sales must be made through government programs and that
recipient nations must agree to certain "end-use assurances."
The policy comes after a two-year review amid growing demand
from U.S. allies for the new breed of weapons that have played a
critical role in U.S. military action in Afghanistan, Iraq and
Yemen.
It could help U.S. companies boost sales of U.S. military
and commercial drones in an increasingly competitive global
market.
Privately-held General Atomics, Northrop Grumman Corp
, Textron Inc and other drone makers have been
urging Washington for years to loosen strict export curbs, which
they say have caused them to lose orders to Israel and others in
the growing market.
The shift came just days after U.S. aviation regulators
proposed rules on Sunday that would lift some restrictions on
drone use for commercial purposes, but would still limit
activities such as inspections of pipelines.
The change also follows stern warnings by top U.S. officials
about rapid advances in weapons technology by China, Russia and
other potential foes, including unmanned systems.
The new policy will make it easier for America's closest
allies to buy armed drones, but will maintain stringent controls
on the sale of such weapons, U.S. officials said.
Until now, Britain was the only country allowed to buy armed
U.S. drones, but France and Italy fly Reaper surveillance drones
built by General Atomics.
A State Department official declined comment on an existing
request by Italy to add weapons to the Reaper drones it already
flies, or Turkey's request for sales of an armed drone, but said
such requests would be reviewed in light of the new policy.
The official said the United States would carefully monitor
the use of any unmanned aerial systems (UAS) approved for
export, much as it does other weapons.
The policy maintains "a strong presumption of denial" of
sales of the biggest drones, so-called Category I aircraft that
have a range of at least 300 km and can carry a payload of at
least 500 kg, but will allow such exports on "rare occasions."
The official said there was no formal list of countries that
would be eligible for exports of armed drones, and said all
requests would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and in
accordance with existing U.S. export laws.
"As with any other sale, all UAS sales will continue to be
reviewed for human rights, regional power balance, and other
implications," the official said.
Sales of armed drones could boost Lockheed Martin Corp
, which builds Hellfire missiles that are used by
Predator and Reaper drones, but could also help companies like
L-3 Communications Holdings Inc and Raytheon Co,
which build sensors and simulators for the unmanned systems.
"The new policy ensures appropriate participation for U.S.
industry in the emerging commercial UAS market, which will
contribute to the health of the U.S. industrial base, and thus
to U.S. national security, which includes economic security,"
the State Department official said.
Under the policy, buyers of military drones will have to
agree to strict conditions, including adherence to international
law, and a ban on using the drones for unlawful surveillance or
to crack down on their domestic populations.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Andrea Shalal; Editing by
Peter Cooney, Eric Walsh and Christian Plumb)