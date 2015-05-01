By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 1 U.S. aviation regulators are
talking to drone makers and service providers about testing
commercial drones that can fly beyond an operator's visual line
of sight, currently banned for safety reasons, according to
people with knowledge of the discussions.
The potential partnerships between the Federal Aviation
Administration and industry would be a milestone in developing
unmanned aircraft that could be used for a variety of business
applications such as delivering packages, monitoring crops or
inspecting energy transmission pipelines.
It also raises the likelihood that
beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) technology will ultimately
be accepted by new commercial drone regulations that the FAA is
working to finalize within the next two years.
The proposed FAA rules unveiled in February would lift the
current near-ban on commercial drones. But the proposals, as
written, still would not allow for advanced operations such as
package delivery services championed by e-commerce company
Amazon.com because they require drones to remain within
an operators visual line of sight as a safety measure.
However, while the FAA works to finalize regulations,
companies can win agency approval to use commercial drones on a
case by case basis. Up to now, the agency has not approved
drones capable of flying beyond an operator's line of sight.
Beyond-line-of-sight operations use on-board cameras to
enable an operator to make course changes to avoid obstacles,
including other aircraft.
The FAA's consideration of BVLOS operations comes amid
intense pressure from Congress and companies who say the
technology, originally developed for the military, is already
being used in other countries. Failure to adopt the technology,
they argue, could stifle the nascent U.S. market for commercial
drones.
The agency has heard from lobbyists representing a broad
industrial base ranging from aerospace manufacturers Boeing Co
, Airbus Group and Lockheed Martin Corp,
high-tech firms Intel Corp and iRobot Corp to
the national gas pipeline and agriculture industries.
In an announcement that could come as early as next week,
the FAA is expected to set out plans for partnering with
industry on commercial BVLOS operations, according to the people
familiar with the matter. The agency would seek to limit safety
risks by allowing flights only under restricted conditions, such
as uninhabited agricultural land in remote locations.
A FAA spokeswoman declined to comment.
Sources said the new operations could be similar to BVLOS
flights that the University of Alaska has been conducting over
the past five years in remote regions above the Arctic Circle,
where unmanned aerial systems are used with FAA approval to map
sea ice, monitor marine life and inspect oil and gas
installations.
The partnerships would be the latest among several FAA moves
in recent months to ease restrictions on commercial drones in
the United States.
In April, the FAA loosened its requirement for outdoor
testing to occur at designated test sites, by granting Amazon
approval to test drones outdoors at a company-owned site.
Amazon, other companies and drone industry groups have also used
a public comment period on the proposed regulations to urge the
agency to allow drones to fly beyond line of sight.
"BVLOS technology has matured to the point that BVLOS
operations are now permitted in some of other countries... where
operations have been conducted for years, with high levels of
safety," commented the Small UAV Coalition, whose members
include Amazon, Google Inc, and smaller drone
companies.
The coalition asked FAA to permit certain BVLOS operations
"in the relatively near term", rather than waiting for the
proposed rules to be finalized over the next two years.
"The agency is likely to receive requests from small UAS
operators seeking to conduct (beyond line of sight) operations
... long before the rule is finalized," Amazon said last week in
a comment to the FAA.
But the Air Line Pilots Association, which opposes beyond
line of sight operations because of safety reasons, said such
operations would come with "unacceptable risk."
"The use of an on-board camera cannot replace the awareness
provided by direct observation by the operator/pilot or
designated visual observer."
(Reporting by David Morgan, Editing by Soyoung Kim and Diane
Craft)