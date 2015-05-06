(Adds details on PrecisionHawk)
By David Morgan
WASHINGTON May 6 The Federal Aviation
Administration said it would work with two private U.S.
companies to test commercial drones that can fly beyond an
operator's line of sight, a precursor to sophisticated drone
operations such as package delivery.
The separate partnerships, with drone maker PrecisionHawk
and BNSF Railway Co, a railroad operator owned by Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, are a potential
milestone in developing unmanned aircraft for a variety of
business applications.
The U.S. aviation regulator also announced on Wednesday a
partnership with cable television news network CNN to test news
gathering in urban areas that have been largely off limits for
commercial drones.
The FAA has been under intense pressure from industry and
Congress to allow beyond-line-of-sight operations. It has heard
from companies ranging from Amazon.com Inc and Google
Inc, which are developing drones that can deliver
packages, to energy and agriculture firms that want to use the
devices for inspecting crops or pipelines.
Reuters first reported last week that the FAA is in talks
with drone manufacturers and operators about testing
beyond-line-of-sight drone systems, and an announcement is
expected as soon as this week.
"We anticipate receiving valuable data from each of these
trials that could result in FAA-approved operations in the next
few years," said FAA Administrator Michael Huerta, who announced
the partnerships at a drone industry convention in Atlanta.
"Integrating unmanned aircraft into our airspace is a big
job, and it's one the FAA is determined to get right," he said
in comments released by the agency in Washington.
The agency proposed rules in February that would lift a
near-ban on companies using drones as part of their business
operations. The FAA has also been granting permission for
commercial drone use on a case-by-case basis since last
September.
In both cases, regulators have insisted that drones fly
within an operator's line of sight for safety reasons -
restrictions that would not allow for advanced operations such
as package delivery services championed by Amazon.
Beyond-line-of-sight operations use on-board cameras to
enable an operator to change course to avoid aircraft and other
obstacles.
The partnerships with industry could raise the odds that
beyond-line-of-sight technology will ultimately be accepted by
new commercial drone regulations that the FAA is working to
finalize within the next two years.
Under its FAA partnership, Raleigh, North Carolina-based
PrecisionHawk will test its low-altitude tracking and avoidance
system for unmanned aerial systems (UAS) on farmlands.
PrecisionHawk said it would provide the FAA with data to
help the agency develop regulations around UAS. The company's
UAS framework accommodates various fixed-wing and multi-rotor
drones for agriculture, forestry and other rural industries.
