SEATTLE/NEW YORK, July 6 The U.S. air safety
regulator is drafting rules to permit small drones to be used
for commercial purposes, a step toward allowing remote-control
planes and helicopters to be deployed for everything from TV
news coverage to monitoring crops.
Media companies, energy companies, farmers and other groups
have been pressuring the Federal Aviation Administration to lift
its ban on flying drones, known as unmanned aerial systems
(UAS), for commercial use. Late last month, the agency's
watchdog said the FAA was likely to miss the Sept. 30, 2015
deadline that Congress set for integrating drones into the
national airspace.
The FAA told Reuters that rules for small drones are "being
drafted and will be issued for comment later this year."
Industry sources said the FAA has a working draft of the
regulations and is circulating it within the agency. The FAA
declined to comment on whether it has formally drafted the rules
but said it "is on track to issue a proposed rule for small UAS
this year."
Finalizing the regulations, however, could take several
years, in part because they involve numerous FAA offices and
other agencies, such as the Pentagon and Department of Homeland
Security, said Ted Ellett, a former FAA chief counsel who is now
an attorney at Hogan Lovells in Washington, D.C.
"Until the final rule is issued, which is going to be years
from now, the exemption process is the only game in town,"
Ellett said.
Twelve companies have petitioned the FAA to be exempt from
the commercial drones ban, including eight film companies that
want to use drones to shoot movie scenes. They say specially
trained pilots would fly small drones only on closed sets,
making them at least as safe as manned helicopters.
Drone maker Trimble Navigation Ltd is seeking an
exemption for its 5-1/2-pound UX5 plane to photograph fields for
surveyors or farmers, and Yamaha Motor Corp wants
permission for its 141-pound RMAX helicopter to dust crops.
All the applications have been filed since late May, and the
FAA is seeking public comment on them.
BUZZY SKIES
The clamor from industry to use drones has sparked safety
and privacy concerns about skies buzzing with pilot-less
aircraft that are measuring crops, supervising oil rigs,
checking traffic, and delivering packages. Toy-sized drones can
hover over homes, spy on people, crash into a crowd, or slam
into a passenger jet.
The FAA's draft rules for small drones are likely to require
the remote-control pilot and the plane to be certified under
standards unique to small UAS. The planes also must weigh less
than 55 pounds (25 kg), stay within the line of sight of the
pilot, and keep at least 5 miles (8 km) away from airports.
Beyond that, it's anyone guess what the final rules will
contain, Ellett said.
Media companies are particularly keen on drones since they
are cheaper than manned aircraft and can provide a wider range
of footage. As drones gain in sophistication, news organizations
are eager to use them to supply a richer picture of unfolding
events, from weather catastrophes to burning buildings and
protests.
"It doesn't take a lot of skill to get cinema-grade footage
of an event for $1,000 or less," said Matt Waite, founder of the
Drone Journalism Lab and a journalism professor at the
University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
In contrast, television stations typically pay thousands of
dollars an hour to rent a helicopter, or several millions of
dollars to own and operate one.
Vice Media, whose investors include Rupert Murdoch's
Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, has been experimenting
with drones to cover international news. In May, Vice News
reporter Tim Pool and drone pilot Orlando de Guzman flew an
unmanned helicopter outfitted with a camera over a protest camp
in Sao Paulo, Brazil, live-streaming footage to the Vice News
channel - a first for any news organization.
The video showed a mass of black, yellow and blue tents
housing some 4,000 families who were squatting on land near a
World Cup stadium to oppose Brazil's use of public money to fund
the soccer championship.
"Protests normally are reduced to a seemingly small number
on the printed page," said Jason Mojica, Vice News's
editor-in-chief. "But when made visual from a bird's eye view,
we can understand the size and scale and significance of the
movement."
Sixteen media companies and news organizations, including
The New York Times Co, Gannett Co Inc and
McClatchy Co, filed a brief with the National
Transportation Safety Board to argue that news outlets should be
exempt from the drones ban because news gathering is not a
"business purpose."
The Fresno Bee daily newspaper in California, part of the
McClatchy chain, bought a Phantom 1 quad copter in March and
outfitted it with a GoPro camera for a little over
$1,000. The paper has used the drone half a dozen times, for
purposes such as to take an aerial view of wild flowers near the
San Joaquin river, according to Gary Funk, systems editor at the
Fresno Bee.
"We are just using it when we think it's necessary," he
said.
Funk said he has not heard from the FAA about the Fresno
Bee's use of the drone. The FAA did not respond to requests for
comment on the issue.
