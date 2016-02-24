WASHINGTON Feb 24 The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday announced a new aviation rule-making committee to work on a regulatory framework allowing unmanned aircraft to fly over public areas, a key feature for package delivery services envisioned by Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google.

The new committee will begin its work in March and issue its final report to the FAA on April 1, the aviation regulatory agency said. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bill Rigby)