WASHINGTON, April 7 Flights of nearly all
unmanned aircraft, or drones, have been banned over 133 U.S.
military facilities due to security concerns over the use of
unauthorized drones, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA) said on Friday.
The move came as U.S. officials and the country's private
sector worry about the possible use of dangerous or hostile
drones at locations such as military bases, airports and sports
stadiums.
The FAA and U.S. Defense Department agreed to restrict drone
flights within the boundaries of the military facilities
effective April 14, the FAA said in a statement. This marked the
first time the FAA had instituted airspace restrictions that
specifically applied only to drones, the agency said.
The facilities include bases and testing centers across the
United States. here
The FAA said it was considering additional requests from
federal security and intelligence agencies for drone
restrictions.
The FAA previously banned all drones from a 15-mile radius
of Reagan National Airport near Washington that covers the
Pentagon and U.S. government facilities. They are also banned
around major sports stadiums when games take place.
Last month, the FAA said it estimated the fleet of small
hobbyist drones would more than triple from an estimated 1.1
million vehicles in 2016 to more than 3.5 million by 2021.
The agency also estimated the commercial drone fleet would
grow from 42,000 at the end of 2016 to about 442,000 aircraft by
2021. The FAA said there could be as many as 1.6 million
commercial drones in use by 2021.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Andrew Hay)