By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 8 The U.S. Senate Intelligence
Committee has quietly approved a plan to step up both public and
internal government oversight of the use of armed drones to kill
suspected militants overseas, including American citizens.
The committee voted in closed session earlier this week to
approve legislative language that would require U.S. spy
agencies to make public statistics on how many people were
killed or injured in missile strikes launched from U.S.-operated
drones.
The committee also approved language intended to bolster
scrutiny of secret spy agency deliberations over decisions about
targeting U.S. citizens or residents for lethal drone strikes
overseas.
The Obama administration has been under heavy pressure from
foreign governments, the United Nations and human rights groups
to be more transparent and rigorous in accounting for the
civilian casualties caused by drone strikes.
Though the committee did not release full details of its
deliberations on the measures, sources familiar with the
discussions said that some committee Republicans were opposed to
the drone-related clauses in the bill, which would authorize
intelligence activities for the current government fiscal year
which began on Oct. 1.
Ultimately, according to a press release issued by Senator
Dianne Feinstein, the Democrat who chairs the intelligence
panel, the committee approved the bill by a vote of 13-2. The
two senators who voted against it were Republicans, a
congressional source said.
The press release makes no mention of the language in the
bill about drones. An official familiar with the matter said
that this was because some Republicans argued that, since drone
attacks are officially covert actions by the U.S. government, it
would be inappropriate to set rules for such operations in a
public law.
The Obama administration drastically increased the number of
drone strikes after it took office in 2009 but attacks have
dropped off in the last year.
Pakistan's North Waziristan is the area of the most
intensive U.S. drone campaign in the world. The United States
has also attacked militants in Yemen, Afghanistan and Somalia
with drones.
Last month, Pakistan told the United Nations that at least
400 civilians were among the approximately 2,200 people killed
by drone strikes in the past decade.
ANNUAL REPORT
The bill approved by the committee now must go before the
full Senate. The House of Representatives would also have to
approve the bill, and the president sign it, for it to become
law.
If the language approved by the committee becomes law, once
a year the president would be obliged to issue a report setting
out the total number of combatants killed or injured in U.S.
drone strikes abroad, as well as the number of "non-combatant
civilians."
Exempted from the report would be any drone strikes that
were launched in Afghanistan before the end of U.S. combat
operations there, which are due to conclude at the end of next
year, and any drone strikes conducted in a war explicitly
authorized by Congress.
An official familiar with the matter said that Feinstein had
been trying, unsuccessfully, to persuade the administration of
President Barack Obama to release such information voluntarily.
Administration officials have maintained privately that the
numbers of non-combatant civilians killed or injured in U.S.
drone strikes against militants have been relatively minimal -
in the low dozens. By contrast, respected human rights groups
have produced much larger totals.
The bill also would require the director of national
intelligence, when considering whether a U.S. citizen or
resident should be targeted for a drone strike overseas, to
empower a so-called red team to conduct an "independent
alternative analysis" of the intelligence that officials have
put forward to justify the drone attack.
A second official familiar with this issue said
intelligence agencies already follow a secret procedure similar
to this, but that the bill would give this procedure more
weight.
As far as is publicly known, only one U.S. citizen, Anwar
al-Awlaki, a militant preacher who allegedly became involved in
plotting attacks against U.S. targets while a leader of al
Qaeda's Yemen-based affiliate, was ever formally targeted by the
United States for a lethal drone attack, though at least a
handful of other Americans, including Awlaki's teenage son, were
also reportedly killed by drones.
