By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho, April 11
governor signed a law on Thursday that restricts use of drone
aircraft by police and other public agencies as the use of
pilotless aircraft inside U.S. borders is increasing. The
measure aims to protect privacy rights.
In approving the law, which requires law enforcement to
obtain warrants to collect evidence using drones in most cases,
Idaho becomes the second U.S. state after Virginia to restrict
uses of pilotless aircraft over privacy concerns.
"We're trying to prevent high-tech window-peeping," Idaho
Senate Assistant Majority Leader Chuck Winder, sponsor of the
measure in the Republican-led Idaho legislature, told Reuters
earlier this year as the bill was pending in the legislature.
Current federal regulations sharply limit the number and
types of drones that can fly in American airspace to just a few
dozen law enforcement agencies, including one in Idaho, public
agencies including the Department of Homeland Security and
universities for scientific research.
But unmanned aircraft are expected to be widely permitted
in coming years, raising fears about misuse of miniature devices
that can carry cameras which capture video and still images by
day and by night.
Lawmakers in Idaho and more than a dozen states this year
introduced legislation to safeguard privacy in the face of an
emerging market the unmanned aerial vehicle industry forecasts
will drive $89 billion in worldwide expenditures over the next
decade.
The measure Idaho Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter signed into
law on Thursday requires police to obtain warrants to use drones
to collect evidence about suspected criminal activity unless it
involves illegal drugs or unless the unmanned aircraft is being
used for public emergencies or search-and-rescue missions.
The Idaho bill, approved last week by the state Senate and
the state House of Representatives, also bans authorities, or
anyone else, from using drones to conduct surveillance on people
or their property, including agricultural operations, without
written consent.
Idaho's Republican governor couldn't be immediately reached
for comment.
Americans are most familiar with drones because of the use
of armed, unmanned aircraft by the United States for counter
terrorism operations against Islamist militants in countries
like Pakistan and Yemen.
The majority of unarmed drones expected to operate in U.S.
airspace when restrictions are rolled back by the Federal
Aviation Administration in 2015 weigh less than 55 pounds and
fly below 400 feet, according to a September report by the U.S.
Government Accountability Office.
Cash-strapped law enforcement agencies see small drones,
which cost as little as $30,000, as money-saving, low-manpower
tools that could locate illegal marijuana farms, seek missing
children and track dangerous fugitives.
Yet worries about widespread snooping persist. In February,
privacy concerns prompted the Virginia legislature to put a hold
on drone use for two years, and grounded a plan by Seattle
police to deploy two camera-equipped drones.
Civil uses for drones would likely emerge first after 2015,
while a commercial market would develop more slowly as airspace
issues are resolved, the GAO report shows. Possible uses include
pipeline inspection, crop dusting and traffic monitoring.
The FAA's goal is to eventually allow, to the greatest extent
possible, routine drone operations in U.S. airspace.
