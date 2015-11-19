WASHINGTON Nov 19 Intel Corp could relocate its drone research and development operations overseas if the federal government adopts an "overly prescriptive" approach to unmanned aerial systems technology, an Intel executive told U.S. lawmakers on Thursday.

"A federal government approach that is overly prescriptive regarding the deployment of new hardware and software will deter the private sector's ability to invent and compete in the marketplace," Joshua Walden, Intel's senior vice president and general manager for new technology, said in written testimony submitted to the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade.

"Worse, it will drive us to relocate our business planning and R&D overseas, where we are being welcomed by foreign countries eager for investment in this new technology area," he said. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)