WASHINGTON, June 2 U.S. aviation authorities said on Monday they would consider allowing the film and television industry to use unmanned aircraft systems, or drones, for the first time.

Seven aerial photo and video production companies have asked for regulatory exemptions, facilitated by the Motion Picture Association of America, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a release.

The agency cited "tangible economic benefits" that could result from the move but said it would act to make sure safety issues associated with drone use were mitigated. (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Bill Trott)