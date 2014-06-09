WASHINGTON, June 9 The third of six U.S. test
sites chosen to perform research on unmanned aircraft systems
(UAS), or drones, has started operations in Nevada, the U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration said on Monday.
The main focus of the Nevada site will be on UAS standards
and operations, including how air traffic control procedures
will evolve as civilian drone use expands.
Tests will involve an Insitu ScanEagle craft flying out of
the Desert Rock Airport in Mercury, Nevada, about 65 miles (105
km) northwest of Las Vegas. Insitu is a subsidiary of Boeing
.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Doina Chiacu)