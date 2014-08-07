WASHINGTON Aug 7 The fifth of six U.S. test
sites chosen to perform research on unmanned aircraft systems
(UAS), or drones, has started operations in Rome, New York, the
U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday.
The main focus of the New York site will be on evaluating
methods for scouting agricultural fields using different types
of sensors, research that is expected to enhance current ways of
monitoring crops.
Flights will be conducted by Canada's PrecisionHawk
Lancaster Platform drone, a tiny aircraft which weighs about
three pounds and has a wingspan of four feet, the FAA said.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny)