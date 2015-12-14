WASHINGTON Dec 14 The Federal Aviation Administration on Monday unveiled a new rule requiring current drone owners to register their unmanned aircraft by Feb. 19, 2016.

The rule applies to drones weighing between 0.55 pounds (250 grams) and 55 pounds (approx. 25 kilograms), officials told reporters in a conference call. Consumers who purchase drones after Dec. 21 must register before their fist flight outdoors. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)