* Domestic use of unmanned aircraft raises privacy, civil
liberties issues
* U.S. Homeland Security Department offers drone grants to
law enforcement
* Houston, Miami, Oakland also consider flying drone
aircraft
By Jonathan Kaminsky
SEATTLE, Nov 27 One of the latest crime-fighting
gadgets to emerge on the wish lists of U.S. law enforcement
agencies - drone aircraft - has run into heavy turbulence in
Seattle over a plan by police to send miniature robot
helicopters buzzing over the city.
A recent push for unmanned police aircraft in several
cities is being driven largely by grants from the U.S.
Department of Homeland Security, including more than $80,000 the
city of Seattle used to buy a pair of drone choppers in 2010.
But getting aerial drones off the ground has run into stiff
opposition from civil libertarians and others who say the use of
stealth airborne cameras by domestic law enforcement raises
questions about privacy rights and the limits of police search
powers.
The aircraft would never carry weapons, but the use of
drones for even mundane tasks raises ire among some because of
the association of pilotless crafts with covert U.S. missile
strikes in places such as Pakistan and Yemen.
In Seattle last month, a community meeting where police
officials presented plans to deploy their two remote-controlled
helicopters erupted into yelling and angry chants of "No
drones!"
"My question is simple: What's the return policy for the
drones?" said Steve Widmayer, 57, one of numerous citizens who
spoke out against the unmanned aircraft. He predicted the City
Council would commit "political suicide" if it backed the plan.
Seattle City Councilman Bruce Harrell said he hoped the
council would set strict drone policies by January.
Police in Seattle, along with Florida's Miami-Dade County
and Houston, are among a handful of big-city law enforcement
departments known to have acquired aerial drones. But those
cities have not started operating the robot aircraft.
FEAR OF FLYING ROBOTS
In Oakland, California, this month, an Alameda County
sheriff's application for a federal grant to buy an aerial drone
to help monitor unruly crowds and locate illegal marijuana farms
drew opposition at a Board of Supervisors meeting.
"I do not want flying spy robots looking into my private
property with infrared cameras," Oakland resident Mary Madden
said. "It's an invasion of my privacy."
County Board President Nate Miley said the issue would be
taken up by the supervisors' Public Protection Committee.
The two Draganflyer X6 remote-controlled miniature
helicopters purchased by Seattle have so far been mostly
grounded, restricted to training and demonstration flights.
Equipped to carry video, still and night-vision cameras,
they can remain aloft for only 15 minutes at a time before their
batteries run out, police said.
Assistant Police Chief Paul McDonagh said the aircraft would
not be used in Seattle for surveillance or for monitoring street
protests. Instead, his department's plans to deploy drones to
search for missing persons, pursue fleeing suspects, assist in
criminal investigations and for unspecified "specific
situations" subject to McDonagh's approval.
Months ago in Texas, Chief Deputy Randy McDaniel of the
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office raised eyebrows by saying he
hoped to equip his department's drones with rubber bullets and
tear gas, though he told Reuters his thinking on armed aircraft
has since evolved.
"From a law enforcement standpoint, that's never going to
happen," he said. McDaniel said his office received Federal
Aviation Administration clearance earlier this month to begin
operational drone flights but has not yet had occasion to do so.
Actual U.S. domestic use of law-enforcement drone aircraft
remains extremely limited.
The Mesa County Sheriff's Department in Colorado has been
operating two small drones, also bought with Homeland Security
funds, since 2010.
It uses them largely to create three-dimensional images of
crime scenes, said Benjamin Miller, director of the department's
drone program. They are not used for surveillance, he said.
In North Dakota, the Grand Forks police department last year
called in a high-flying Predator drone operated by the U.S.
Department of Homeland Security to monitor a tense standoff with
a rancher over alleged stolen cattle.
The rancher, Rodney Brossart, and five family members are
believed to be the first Americans nabbed by police with drone
assistance - with the possible exception of operations along the
southwest border with Mexico.
The use of drones there by the Customs and Border Protection
agency - a part of Homeland Security - led to 7,500 arrests and
the seizure of thousands of pounds of drugs up to the end of
last year.
The nationality of those arrested in drone assisted
operations in the borderlands is not clear, nor is if Customs
and Border Protection partnered with local forces in any of
those arrests.