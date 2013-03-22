By P.J. Huffstutter
| DECATUR, ILLINOIS, March 22
DECATUR, ILLINOIS, March 22 In a bid to churn
out ethanol even in the worst of droughts, Archer Daniels
Midland Co, the nation's largest producer of corn-based
biofuel, is preparing to break ground on two new water collector
wells to aid a key Illinois corn-processing plant.
The 40-foot collector wells, to be dug on the company's
property in the Decatur area, will tap into a glacial aquifer
located beneath Lake Decatur, ADM officials said Friday.
The corn wet mill plant - which also makes high fructose
corn syrup, animal feed ingredients and other products - is one
of the largest corn processing plants in the world. It is also
one of ADM's eight production facilities in the U.S. that
produces ethanol.
Altogether, the company's plants have the capacity to
produce 1.72 million gallons of ethanol a year, according to
data from the Renewable Fuels Association.
Ethanol production, which hit rocky times as corn prices
rose amid last year's devastating drought, is showing hints of a
rebound as corn prices soften and biofuel companies source for
sorghum and other grain alternatives.
But making ethanol, regardless of the grain used, in a
water-intensive process. And the industry's concerns over
maintaining steady water supplies are growing, fueled by
mounting demand for water access from drought-fearing cities and
farmers.
News of ADM's wells comes as the Decatur City Council is
working on sweeping changes to its water system, which includes
raising water rates by 120 percent over the next three years.
Such changes come in the wake of last year's devastating
drought that forced lawmakers to institute the most severe
restrictions on water access in the city's history.
Decatur City Council approved ADM's wells plan earlier this
month, as part of a broader agreement with ADM to try to ease
the strain on the city's overall water supply.
The new wells could pull as much as seven million gallons of
water per day to the company's North Water Treatment Plant,
which typically draws more than 14 million gallons a day from
Lake Decatur, according to city officials. The aquifer that the
wells will draw from is not connected to the lake, according to
the company.
ADM will pay Decatur for the water from these wells, though
the city will allow ADM to access the water for free if severe
drought once again plagues the region and the city enacts water
restrictions, said City Manager Ryan McCrady.
The company, in turn, has agreed to pay Decatur $2.5 million
to use in developing alternate water supplies, and potentially
pay up to $1 million annually in connection to any dredging and
lake improvement costs.
"It is important for ADM to have the equipment and policies
in place so we can minimize our use of water from Lake Decatur
during times of drought while continuing to operate our business
at normal levels," the company said in a statement.
As the worst drought in more than half a century crippled
Midwestern crop fields last year, Decatur's water restrictions
shuttered car washes, hurt law services and had lawmakers
scrambling to find ways to ease customers' dependence on Lake
Decatur as a primary water source.
The company is the city's largest water customer, said
McCrady. And while the city maintains other sources of
supplemental water, Lake Decatur is the primary source of water
for residents and area companies, McCrady said.
"We are looking at the overall water assets that we manage,
from the lake, to the water supply, the water treatment and
distribution systems, everything," McCrady told Reuters.
The wells that ADM plans to dig "have been years in the
making," McCrady said. "This is something that has been studied
for a long time, and is a smart move for both the company and
the city."
But environmental organizations have raised concerns over
the allocation of additional water resources for ethanol
production, particularly at a time when area lawmakers are
trying to find alternative sources of water themselves.
"It makes little sense in the context of the greater public
good for large corporate producers of the fuel to wrest more
water from the public to produce their product," said Don Carr,
senior adviser for the Environmental Working Group.