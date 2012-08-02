UPDATE 8-Oil slips nearly 1 pct on concerns over rising U.S. output
* LBBW cuts year-end Brent price forecast by $5 to $55/bbl (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments, Baker Hughes data, weekly milestones)
By Karl Plume
Aug 2 The Mississippi River was closed to traffic at two locations on Thursday as barge tows ran aground near Greenville, Arkansas, and La Crosse, Wisconsin, due to low water amid the worst U.S. drought in 56 years, private and government sources said.
It was unclear when the key shipping waterway might be reopened to commercial traffic, they said.
Low water has restricted barge drafts to a lighter-than-normal nine feet and limited barge tows to fewer barges on numerous sections of the Mississippi River.
But even as vessels have lightened their cargo loads, numerous boats have run aground in recent weeks, forcing temporary river closures and snarling north- and southbound freight traffic. The river is a major shipping lane for grains, oilseeds, fertilizer, salt, coal, and other cargo.
The Bootsie B towboat was pushing 13 empty barges and 15 barges loaded with fertilizer and salt when they ran aground at mile marker 525 near Greenville, said Petty Officer Ryan Tippets of the U.S. Coast Guard's 8th district external affairs division.
The vessels have been refloated and there were no reports of injuries or pollution, he said.
Another vessel ran aground on Thursday near La Crosse, Wisconsin, due to low water, forcing a temporary closure of the river, but other details were not immediately available, a shipping industry source said. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
HOUSTON, Feb 24 Refiners and pipeline shippers in the Salt Lake City area are facing new delays obtaining crude oil after a pipeline outage last week was followed by snow on Friday that made it difficult to deliver much-needed oil by truck.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 24 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - B razilian indigenous leaders left the Amazon rainforest for Rio de Janeiro to push for land rights on Friday, the opening day of the city's famous Carnival, as critics accused campaigners of politicizing one of the world's biggest parties.