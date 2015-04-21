By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES, April 21 Beverly Hills, the
southern California city whose name evokes Hollywood-tinged
glamour and luxury, is considering banning the refilling of
swimming pools and fining residents $1,000 for water violations.
Faced with an order from the governor to cut water use
dramatically as the state reels from a three-year drought, city
council members were expected to meet most of Tuesday afternoon
before voting on which restrictions to impose on their
well-heeled residents.
Beverly Hills is one of the nation's most affluent cities,
with palm tree-lined avenues and mansions surrounded by
emerald-green lawns, fountains and pools.
California's upscale communities have been criticized for
using more water than working-class cities and towns as the
state grapples with a devastating drought that has already
forced tough new conservation measures and badly depleted
reservoirs.
"We have these large properties and we're known as a garden
city," Beverly Hills spokeswoman Therese Kosterman said. "One of
our challenges is to redefine what garden city should look like
and we're hoping that the measures the city council adopts today
will get us moving in the right direction."
Among the recommendations that council members will consider
during the meeting will be ordering restaurants to serve water
to customers only on request, banning the refilling of swimming
pools and restricting landscape watering to selected days.
The city's Public Works Commission has also recommended
prohibiting the use of water fountains and barring washing cars
and buildings. Residents who violate any of those restrictions
could be fined up to $1,000, under the proposals.
Kosterman conceded that some Beverly Hills residents might
take exception to having an empty swimming pool or letting lawns
go brown at their multi-million dollar mansions, but said most
"understand that we're in a severe drought and we need to
conserve water."
California Governor Jerry Brown this month ordered a 25
percent reduction in urban water use, the first such statewide
mandatory water-use restrictions in California history.
Responding to criticism from local leaders, that plan was
later revised to require that cities such as Beverly Hills,
which used the most water, make deeper cuts.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Doina Chiacu)