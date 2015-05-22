(Adds quote from environmental group)
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES May 22 California water regulators
on Friday approved a plan by some of the state's most senior
water rights holders to voluntarily cut water use by 25 percent
in exchange for assurances that they would not face further
curtailments during the growing season.
Under the first-of-its-kind agreement, so-called riparian
growers in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta who
participate in the program have agreed to either reduce water
diversions by 25 percent or fallow one-quarter of their land,
said Felicia Marcus, chair of the State Water Resources Control
Board.
Riparian land borders natural waterways such as rivers or
streams and the roughly 4,000 growers with such farmland in the
delta hold some of California's priority or most senior, and
typically inalienable, water rights.
"We're in a drought unprecedented in our time. That's
calling upon us take unprecedented action. We're in uncharted
territory here, facing hydrology we've never seen," Marcus said.
"This proposal helps Delta growers manage the risk of
potentially deeper curtailment, while ensuring significant water
conservation efforts in this fourth year of drought," she said.
The deal comes as California considers curtailing water
diversions to senior water rights holders in the state for the
first time since the late 1970s.
Marcus applauded the voluntary cutbacks a creative solution
by the riparian growers but conceded it might be unpopular with
other senior water rights holders
Water officials declined to estimate how much water the plan
could save in the drought-parched state, saying it depended on
how many farmers took part in the voluntary cutbacks, but called
it an important symbolic move as the state grapples with severe
water shortages.
Riparian growers represent only a small fraction of the
state's farms.
Peter Gleick, president of the environmental advocacy group
Pacific Institute, said the deal was an indication of the
growing acceptance of the severity of the drought.
"We're in such a deep hole now that even senior water rights
holders have to rethink what they're doing," Gleick said.
California is in its fourth year of a devastating drought
that has prompted Governor Jerry Brown to impose the state's
first-ever mandatory cutbacks in urban water use, up to 36
percent in some communities.
Brown had been criticized for largely exempting agriculture
from those severe restrictions.
California grows nearly half of all U.S. fruits and
vegetables, mostly in the Central Valley, and ranks as the top
farm state by annual value of agricultural products.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Additional reporting by Lisa
Baertlein; Editing by Sandra Maler)