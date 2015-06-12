LOS ANGELES, June 12 California's water board curtailed senior water rights on Friday in the state's Delta, San Joaquin and Sacramento regions due to drought in the first move of its kind during the current drought, officials said.

The curtailment affects more than 100 senior water right holders, with most of those located near the Sacramento River, the State Water Resources Control Board said in a statement. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)