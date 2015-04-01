(Updates with impact on farmers, paragraphs 2 and 12-15)
By Sharon Bernstein
PHILLIPS, Calif., April 1 California Governor
Jerry Brown, acting in the face of a devastating multiyear
drought, ordered the first statewide mandatory water
restrictions on Wednesday, directing cities and communities to
reduce usage by 25 percent.
The cutbacks, to be implemented by state and local water
agencies, will affect consumers and businesses throughout the
most populous U.S. state, but farmers, who are already making do
with less water for irrigation, will be exempt.
"We're standing on dry ground and we should be standing on
five feet (1.5 metres) of snow," Brown said at a state snow
monitoring station in the Sierra Nevada community of Phillips
near Lake Tahoe, where dry grass lay limp on the ground.
"This is rationing," said Brown, a four-term Democrat whose
two non-consecutive stints in office have coincided with two of
the state's worst droughts on record. "We're just doing it
through the different water districts."
The governor said the move, which comes as California
reports its lowest snowpack levels on record, would save some
1.5 million acre-feet of water over the next nine months.
Brown said he was ordering that 50 million square feet (4.6
million square metres) of lawns across the state be replaced
with drought-tolerant landscaping and the creation of a consumer
rebate program to replace old appliances with newer, more
water-efficient models.
Different parts of the state will have to reduce their water
use more than others, because some have already cut way back,
Brown said.
Felicia Marcus, chairwoman of the state Water Resources
Control Board, said regulators would not hesitate to issue fines
of up to $10,000 per day to water districts that do not succeed
in implementing the cutbacks.
Many of the rules are still being developed, Marcus said,
but among those already contained in the governor's order are a
ban on lawns in new housing unless drip or microspray systems
are in place.
RULES FOR GOLF COURSES
Commercial, industrial and institutional property owners
such as businesses and golf courses will be required to cut
their own use of potable water for lawns by 25 percent,
according to the governor's order.
He also ordered the agencies that supply the state's vast
agricultural sector with water for irrigation to develop
detailed plans for managing water during the drought.
Farmers will not be held to the 25 percent reduction,
officials said, citing the toll the drought has already taken on
their supplies of water for irrigation.
Farmers have been deeply affected by the state's moves to
release less water than usual from reservoirs during the last
three years of drought, as well as on-and-off restrictions on
pumping from rivers and creeks.
Farmers were forced to fallow thousands of acres of cropland
last year amid high prices for water and a reduction in the
amount they were allowed to buy from state and federal water
projects in the fragile San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta.
Farmers are expected to fallow hundreds of thousands of
additional acres this year, and pull out trees and vineyards
that are irrigation-dependent, California Secretary of Food and
Agriculture Karen Ross said in a conference call.
Brown signed emergency legislation last week that
fast-tracks over $1 billion in funding for drought relief and
water infrastructure within the parched state.
The proposed legislation would appropriate voter-approved
bond funds to speed up water projects and programs and provide
aid to struggling California cities and communities.
Earlier in March, the Water Resources Control Board imposed
new drought regulations, outlawing lawn watering within 48 hours
of rain and prohibiting water from being served in restaurants
unless a customer requests it.
In California, the drought lingers despite storms that
brought some respite in December and February. The storms helped
fill some of the state's reservoirs higher than they were at
this time last year, but most still have less water than
historical averages show is typical.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein and Dan Whitcomb; Writing by Dan
Whitcomb and Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Eric Beech)