(Adds details on impact of restrictions, background)
By Sharon Bernstein
PHILLIPS, Calif., April 1 California Governor
Jerry Brown, in his most sweeping action to combat a devastating
multi-year drought, ordered residents and businesses on
Wednesday to cut water use by 25 percent in the first mandatory
statewide reduction in California history.
The cuts mean industrial parks and golf courses must
immediately cut a quarter of their water use on ornamental turf,
and homeowners will be pressed to replace thirsty lawns with
drought-tolerant landscaping. Farmers, already making do with
less water for irrigation, will be exempt.
The move comes as California's snowpack, which generally
provides about a third of the state's water, is at its lowest
level on record in a sign the state's drought, now entering its
fourth year, is far from over.
Standing in a field of dry, limp grass at a snow-monitoring
station in the Sierra Nevada mountains, the fourth-term
Democratic governor said the cutbacks would save some 1.5
million acre-feet of water over the next nine months.
"We're standing on dry ground and we should be standing on 5
feet (1.5 metres) of snow," said Brown, whose two
non-consecutive stints in office have coincided with two of the
state's worst droughts. "This is rationing. We're just doing it
through the different water districts."
Brown said the state would develop rebate plans to help
families and businesses remove a planned 50 million square feet
(4.6 million square metres) of lawns, and replace old appliances
with newer, more water-efficient models.
The cuts will be implemented by state and local water
agencies, and different parts of the state will have to reduce
their water use more than others, because some had already cut
way back, Brown said.
Felicia Marcus, chairwoman of the state Water Resources
Control Board, said regulators would not hesitate to issue fines
of up to $10,000 a day to water districts that do not succeed in
implementing the cutbacks.
Many of the rules are still being developed, Marcus said,
but among those already contained in the governor's order are a
ban on lawns in new housing unless drip or microspray systems
are in place.
FARMING EXEMPTION
Brown also ordered the agencies that supply the state's vast
agricultural sector with irrigation water to develop detailed
plans for managing water during the drought.
Farmers will not be held to the 25 percent reduction,
officials said, because farmers had already been deeply affected
by the state's moves to release less water than usual from
reservoirs during the last three years of drought, as well as
periodic restrictions on pumping from rivers and creeks.
Many growers fallowed thousands of acres (hectares) of
cropland last year amid high prices for water and a reduction in
the amount they were allowed to buy from state and federal water
projects in the fragile San Joaquin-Sacramento River Delta.
Hundreds of thousands of additional acres will likely lay
fallow this year as well, and farmers are expected to remove
trees and vineyards that are irrigation-dependent, said
California Secretary of Food and Agriculture Karen Ross.
Brown signed emergency legislation last week that
fast-tracked over $1 billion in funding for drought relief and
water infrastructure within the parched state.
The proposed legislation would appropriate voter-approved
bond funds to speed up water projects and provide aid to
struggling California communities.
In March, the Water Resources Control Board imposed new
drought regulations, outlawing lawn watering within 48 hours of
rain and prohibiting water from being served in restaurants
unless a customer requests it.
In California, the drought lingers despite storms that
brought some respite in December and February. The storms helped
replenish some of the state's reservoirs, although most still
have less water than historical averages show is typical.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein and Dan Whitcomb; Writing by
Sharon Bernstein and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Eric Beech,
Cynthia Johnston)