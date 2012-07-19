* US drought worsens, spreads to west

* Cuts corn and soy output, boosts prices

* Record highs set Thursday for corn and soy

* Minimal rainfall, relentless heat (Adds midday weather update)

By Sam Nelson

CHICAGO, July 19 Midday weather updates confirmed forecasts that the worst drought in a half century will spread through most of the U.S. Midwest crop region for at least the next 10 days, meteorologists said on Thursday.

"Only minor changes for next week. There is a reduction of rain and warmer for the northern Plains for the 29th and 30th but that's pretty far out, we're taking out rains for the end of the month," said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc.

"It's not a better forecast for crops," he said.

The U.S. government's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Thursday issued a forecast that showed no relief from the drought for at least the rest of this summer.

America's top two corn and soybean producing states, Iowa and Illinois, are now in the center of the drought as the dryness spreads to the northwest to leech what little moisture remains in already parched soils.

Rain for the next 10 days will run the gamut from just 40 to 75 percent of normal, with the greatest stress in the western Midwest crop states such as top producer Iowa, said Jason Nicholls, meteorologist for AccuWeather.

"It got up to 102 to 103 degrees Fahrenheit in Iowa yesterday with no rain, and will be in the 90s today with no rain," he said.

Rainfall overnight Wednesday left up to 1.5 inches in Chicago and an inch in Rockford, Illinois, but those were "only isolated rains, no drought buster," Nicholls said.

Showers also fell in southern Wisconsin, Indiana and southwestern Michigan.

"It will be cooler on Friday but the heat will be back for the weekend into early next week. The 11- to 15-day forecast shows the ridge moving west over the Rockies so that may help cut back on the heat, but there is still no significant rain in sight," Nicholls said.

An atmospheric high pressure ridge has entrenched itself over the heart of the U.S. corn and soybean producing states, preventing moisture from moving into the crop belt and leading to a buildup of heat, causing crop losses and spawning record-high corn and soy prices.

Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Thursday predicted the heat would last longer next week than had earlier been forecast.

More than half of the Midwest was severely dry.

"The most concern is in west-central Indiana, much of Illinois, far northern Missouri, most of Iowa, southwest Minnesota, southern South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas," said CWG meteorologist Joel Widenor.

RECORD HIGH CROP PRICES

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn has soared 50 percent in just six weeks and hit a record high $8.16-3/4 per bushel on Thursday, besting the previous record of $7.99-3/4 set 13 months ago.

CBOT soybeans notched record highs for two days in a row, reaching a peak of $17.49 per bushel on Thursday. That eclipsed the previous record of $16.85-1/2 hit the previous day and was more than 30 percent higher than early June.

"There is not a favorable weather forecast out there and now NOAA came out with the extended forecast that showed no relief for the next 30 to 60 days," said Shawn McCambridge, analyst for Jefferies Bache.

"Corn is now pollinating in the north and that's where the drought is spreading, so we're looking at more production losses," he said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in a report on Monday that, based on the Palmer Drought Index, 55 percent of the contiguous United States was under moderate to extreme drought in June. That is the largest land area in the United States to be affected by a drought since December 1956.

DROUGHT MONITOR HIGHLIGHTS SEVERITY

More than 70 percent of the nine-state Midwest region was in some stage of drought in the week ended July 17, up from 63 percent the prior week, according to the Drought Monitor, a weekly report on drought throughout the country compiled by U.S. climate experts.

Half of the Midwest, which produces about 75 percent of the corn and soybeans grown in the United States, was in severe to exceptional drought, up from about a third of the region a week earlier, it said.

"Another week of hot and dry weather continued the deterioration of crop conditions in America's breadbasket," said Richard Heim of the National Climatic Data Center.

(Reporting By Sam Nelson; editing by Jim Marshall)