* Beneficial rains for northern Midwest
* Some rains in the south late in the week
* Not ideal weather, but an improvement
* Corn and soybean prices tumble on rainfall
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, July 23 Midday weather updates still
indicate some rains for corn and soybean crops in the northern
U.S. Midwest this week and there is a better chance for
crop-friendly weather in the extended outlooks, an agricultural
meteorologist said on Monday.
"There will be some rains in the north early this week and
the southwest should see some light rain late in the week, which
would be the first significant rain since June," said Andy
Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc.
Meteorologists said the showers won't be "drought busters"
but "it will helps some crops that aren't already dead," Karst
said.
Karst also said the midday weather updates indicate a better
chance for showers and cooler weather in the Midwest in early
August.
"It looks cooler and wetter in the Midwest Aug. 4-7 and
we've added some rain for the eastern Corn Belt for July 30 to
Aug. 1st," he said.
Meteorologists expected rain early this week in the northern
U.S. Midwest, with from 1 to 2 inches across a broad swath of
corn and soybean land roughly north of Interstate 80.
"It's good news and bad news today. The good is rain north
of I-80 with widespread coverage and temperatures in the mid- to
low 90s degrees Fahrenheit," said John Dee of Global Weather
Monitoring.
"The bad news is it will still be hot and dry south of I-80
and temperatures will reach the 100s F in most of Iowa, Missouri
and Illinois with little or no rainfall," he added.
Showers will come to the southern Midwest late in the week.
"They will receive some rain on the order of 0.40 to 0.80 inch
late in the week with good coverage. Missouri and western Iowa
may get shorted though," Dee said.
The most expansive drought in more than a half century has
hurt the U.S. corn and soybean crops, leading to cuts in
estimated production. The lack of rain was drying up waterways
and beginning to slow river shipments of commodities to export
ports on the Gulf of Mexico.
The rains come too late to help the early planted corn that
already had pollinated during the height of the hot weather and
dryness, but late-planted corn and a good chunk of the nation's
soybean crop will find relief this week.
Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures fell Monday
on outlooks for the better crop weather after reaching record
highs late last week on scorching heat and a near relentless
drought.
At 12:06 p.m. CDT (1706 GMT), CBOT spot September corn
was down 18 cents at $8.06-1/2 per bushel after hitting a record
high $8.28-3/4 on Friday. August soybeans were down 56-1/2
cents at $17.01 a bushel after reaching a record $17.77-3/4 late
last week.
The U.S. government has been slashing its condition ratings
for corn and soybeans each week, and will release an updated
weekly crop rating and crop progress report later Monday.
Crop experts and analysts have been lowering production
estimates for corn and soybeans almost hourly, leading up to
what will be an important government monthly crop report on Aug.
10.
The U.S. government's National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration (NOAA) on Thursday issued a forecast that showed
no relief from the drought for at least the rest of this summer.
NOAA said in a report on Monday that, based on the Palmer
Drought Index, 55 percent of the contiguous United States was
under moderate to extreme drought in June, making it the largest
land area in the United States to be affected by a drought since
December 1956.
