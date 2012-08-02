* Less rain seen for Midwest from tropical depression
* Some showers help cushion harsh drought
* More heat expected in the central and southwest
* US drought intensified last week
(Adds details of tropical depression location, fresh
meteorologist quotes)
By Sam Nelson
CHICAGO, Aug 2 The drought-hit U.S. Midwest will
be left high and dry as fresh weather updates indicate a
tropical weather system now at the edge of the Caribbean Sea
will not bring any moisture to the area when it makes landfall
in about 10 days, an agricultural meteorologist said on
Thursday.
Known as tropical depression 5, the system initially was
expected to reach landfall on Aug. 11-12 near Beaumont, Texas
near the Texas-Louisiana border and potentially bring rain into
the drought-stricken U.S. Plains and Midwest, according to Drew
Lerner, meteorologist for World Weather Inc.
It now appears the system will make land fall further south
in Texas thus keeping rain from the Midwest, Lerner said.
"It won't be a tropical storm until tomorrow when it gets
into the Caribbean. At 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) it was 385 miles
east of the Windward Islands," Lerner said.
Lerner and other meteorologists said little improvement in
the drought-stricken U.S. Midwest is expected for the next two
weeks with occasional downpours bringing relief in isolated
areas. But no widespread soaking rains are expected in
significant corn and soybean growing regions.
Light showers with some locally heavier amounts fell on the
U.S. Midwest crop belt overnight, which will provide some relief
to crops and livestock from the worst drought in a half century,
Lerner and World Weather's meteorologist Andy Karst said.
"There were some one-inch rains in areas of Nebraska, Kansas
and southern Minnesota, and the usual 0.10 to 0.50 inch
elsewhere," Karst said.
Another buildup of heat was expected next week in the
central and western Midwest, with highs in the 90s to 100
degrees Fahrenheit, which will add further stress to crops.
Weather forecasting models that meteorologists use to make
their predictions were in agreement on Thursday, in contrast to
some days when the European and U.S. models showed divergent
patterns.
"There isn't a striking difference today. The GFS (U.S.)
model has a stronger ridge of high pressure than the European
model, but unlike some days they're aligned pretty well today,"
Karst said.
An atmospheric high pressure ridge centered over the Plains
and Midwest has been blocking moisture from moving from the Gulf
into the Midwest, leading to a buildup of heat and drought.
Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Thursday said temperatures
would warm into the 90s F for all but the northwestern corner of
the Midwest by Friday and Saturday, with 100s F most likely in
Missouri and Kansas.
The extended outlook for later next week remained near to
above normal for temperatures with the severe heat retreating to
mainly the Plains.
The spreading drought has been cutting into crop conditions
and analysts have been slashing production prospects for corn
and soybeans almost daily.
The worst U.S. drought in 56 years intensified over the past
week as above-normal temperatures and scant rainfall parched
corn and soybean crops across the Midwest and central Plains, a
report from climate experts said on Thursday.
The drought became more severe in the southern United States
as well, just a year removed from a record-breaking dry spell
that ruined crops and wilted grazing pastures across Texas and
Oklahoma enough to force an unprecedented northward migration of
cattle.
Nearly two-thirds of the contiguous United States was under
some level of drought as of July 31, more than a fifth of it
classified as extreme drought or worse, according to the Drought
Monitor, a weekly report compiled by U.S. climate experts.
(Additional reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by
Sofina Mirza-Reid and Bob Burgdorfer)